Here comes the good news! As Valentine's Day is approaching, Yash Raj Films have planned a surprise for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans. The production company will be re-releasing the 1995 hit moive, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in theatres in order to celebrate the day of love.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "YRF TO RELEASE ‘DDLJ’ AT NATIONAL CHAINS TOMORROW… #YRF will release the evergreen classic #DDLJ tomorrow - for 1 week only - at #PVR, #INOX and #Cinepolis… OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT… #SRK #Kajol #AdityaChopra."

According to the tweet, DDLJ will be released in 37 cities across India. The cities include Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Lucknow, Noida, Dehradun, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, Vellore, and Trivandrum. It is pertinent to note that the movie will be re-released for a week only.

YRF also shared the same information on Twitter and tweeted, "Come fall in love with #DDLJ all over again, in cinemas tomorrow onwards for 1 week!"

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the highest-grossing Indian film of 1995 and one of the most successful Indian films in history. It won 10 Filmfare Awards—the most for a single film at that time—and the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

The movie received high marks from critics for appealing to a variety of social groups while also espousing the importance of strong family values and doing what one's heart tells them to do. The British Film Institute ranked Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as the twelfth best Indian film of all time, and it was one of just three Hindi films included in the reference work 1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die.