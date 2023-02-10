Valentine's Week 2023: Imtiaz Ali's 'Jab We Met' And 'Tamasha' To Re-Release In Theatres On THIS Day

Valentine's week just got even more special as some blockbuster romantic films are all set to re-release in theatres. PVR is re-releasing many romantic films for the audience in different languages and these movies will screen across 25 cities in India.

Valentine's Week 2023: Movies release date

The week-long festival will start on February 10 and will end on February 16.

Valentine's Week 2023: List Of Movies Re-Releasing

The movies re-releasing are-- Titanic (English), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Hindi), Tamasha (Hindi), Jab We Met (Hindi), Ticket to Paradise (English), Ved (Marathi), Geetha Govindam (Telugu), Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (Tamil), Hridayam (Malayalam), Googly (Kannada), Love Ni Bhavai (Gujarati), among others.

Announcing the news, PVR cinemas wrote, "Celebrate you love with #PVRValentinesDayFilmFestival from 10th to 16th February to revel in some classic romantic movies such as Dil Wale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Jab we Met, Titanic, Hridayam and much more!"

Titanic, directed by James Cameron, is one of the biggest blockbuster films of all time and is still considered iconic.

Talking about Bollywood films re-releasing in Valentine's Week, both Tamasha and Jab We Met are directed by Imtiaz Ali. Tamasha and Jab We Met has gained cult classic status over the years as the audience is appreciating these films more and more.

Tamasha stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, whereas, Jab We Met stars Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Meanwhile, announcing the re-release of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege, YRF wrote, "Come fall in love with #DDLJ all over again, in cinemas tomorrow onwards for 1 week!"

DDLJ stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead role and is considered one of the most iconic films of all time.

Mr Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Limited said, “The passion for cinemas among audiences around this festival remains unchanged and it has always been our endeavour to make every moment memorable for our patrons. PVR has put together a bundle of experiences to make the occasion truly special in every possible way.”

PVR will re-release these films in 25 cities in India.