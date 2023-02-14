OPEN IN APP

Valentine’s Day 2023: 5 Timeless Romantic Hindi Films That You Must-Watch On OTT To Feel The Love

Valentine’s Day 2023: Take a look at these 5 cheesy and romantic films you must watch on OTT to celebrate the day of love.

By Aanchal Sharma
Tue, 14 Feb 2023 09:05 AM (IST)
Valentine's Day 2023 is being celebrated today across the world. And watching a movie with your partner on this special day is a love language on its own. Be it a timeless romantic film or a cute rom-com, watching love stories unfold on the screen is a one-of-a-kind experience.

On Valentine's Day 2023, we have curated a special list for you to binge watch these 5 films on OTT platforms with your partner and celebrate the day of love in a special way:

Jab We Met

OTT Platform: Netflix

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, the Imtiaz Ali directorial has become a classic hit in recent times. The effortless charm, feel good vibes and relatable characters make Jab We Met a must-watch.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge

OTT Platform: Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol changed the way for romantic films in Bollywood with the 1995-film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge. The film is still running successfully in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir and re-released in theaters on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The timeless love story of Raj and Simran is enough to make you swoon.

Sita Ramam

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan charmed the audiences with their cute love story in Sita Ramam. Even with a star-crossed lovers story, Sita Ramam is a must-watch.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

OTT Platform: Netflix

Ranbir Kapoor’s chocolate boy swooned away the audiences’ hearts with his portrayal of Bunny in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. His camaraderie and chemistry with Deepika Padukone made the film a special one for all the rom-com lovers. The film also stars Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Hasee Toh Phasee

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s rom-com film Hasee Toh Phasee released in 2014 and became an instant hit. The film struck a chord with the audiences and still holds a special place for romantic film lovers.

