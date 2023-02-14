Tue, 14 Feb 2023 09:05 AM (IST)
Valentine's Day 2023 is being celebrated today across the world. And watching a movie with your partner on this special day is a love language on its own. Be it a timeless romantic film or a cute rom-com, watching love stories unfold on the screen is a one-of-a-kind experience.
On Valentine's Day 2023, we have curated a special list for you to binge watch these 5 films on OTT platforms with your partner and celebrate the day of love in a special way:
Jab We Met
OTT Platform: Netflix
Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, the Imtiaz Ali directorial has become a classic hit in recent times. The effortless charm, feel good vibes and relatable characters make Jab We Met a must-watch.
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge
OTT Platform: Netflix
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol changed the way for romantic films in Bollywood with the 1995-film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge. The film is still running successfully in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir and re-released in theaters on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The timeless love story of Raj and Simran is enough to make you swoon.
Sita Ramam
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan charmed the audiences with their cute love story in Sita Ramam. Even with a star-crossed lovers story, Sita Ramam is a must-watch.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
OTT Platform: Netflix
Ranbir Kapoor’s chocolate boy swooned away the audiences’ hearts with his portrayal of Bunny in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. His camaraderie and chemistry with Deepika Padukone made the film a special one for all the rom-com lovers. The film also stars Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapoor.
Hasee Toh Phasee
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s rom-com film Hasee Toh Phasee released in 2014 and became an instant hit. The film struck a chord with the audiences and still holds a special place for romantic film lovers.