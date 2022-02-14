New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The day of love is finally here! As the world is celebrating Valentine's Day, our B-Town celebs are also busy celebrating the day of love with someone special. Be it love birds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor or recently married Raj Kummar Rao and Patralekha. The B-Town is painted in red with hearts fluttering all around.

Raj Kummar Rao took his Instagram and shared a note for his wife and wrote, "@patralekhaa Today, Tomorrow, Forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️😇."

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor showering her love on Anand Ahuja wrote, "Happy 💕 day. Nothing more important than." On the other hand, "Sonam’s husband, Anand shared a photo with the two of them along with the couple’s hashtag, ‘#EveryDayPhenomenal’. He wrote, “Forever…” Sonam posted a photo of the two of them and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s (she replaced the word with hearts) Day. Nothing more important than (heart emoticon).”

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her Vday a little differently as she has too much love for Saif and her little munchkin Taimur. Sharing an adorable photo of both Kareena wrote, "Is it Valentine’s Day?Ok then lets ice cream…♥️#forever two❤️Saifu and Tim Tim♥️"

Neha Kakkar and RohanPreet are much in love as she shared a series of post admiring her husband and wrote, "He never misses a chance to make his Nehu feel special! 🥰 I love you Rohanpreet Singh 🙌🏼Happy Valentines Day Everyone 🤗."

On the other hand Mom-to-be Kajal Agarwal is also celebrating the Valentine's day with her husband Gautam Kitchlu.

Wishing a very Happy Valentine's Day to all the love-birds!

Posted By: Ashita Singh