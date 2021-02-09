Now as Valentine's Day 2021 is approaching we thought why not look into what lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are upto on a special day.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are B-town's most loved couple and they never fail to impress their fans with their mushy pictures and videos. However, recently, the lovebirds are quite busy in their respective life's shooting for their upcoming film.

Ranbir was shooting for Luv Ranjan's untitled with Shraddha Kapoor in Delhi, while Alia was busy holidaying with her friends in the Maldives. Now as Valentine's Day 2021 is approaching we thought why not look into what these lovebirds are upto on a special day.

As per BollywoodLife, as the Valentine is falling on the weekend, so, the couple has planned to celebrate the day in Mumbai. Ranbir is back in town while Alia is on her way back to the city from her vacation. Finally, after a long time, the two lovebirds will get the opportunity to spend some quality time in each other's arms.

"RK has been busy with back-to-back shoots. He has a few off days now before the next schedule of Luv’s film kickstarts in March. Even Alia has to get back on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi and begin prepping for another film. So now is the perfect time for them to steal some moments before the craziness of shooting begins," a source close to BollywoodLife said.

Not just this, the source further spills the beans on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Spain vacation. The source close to 38-year-old actor told the entertainment portal that Ranbir might head to Spain in May for a 15-20 days. And to join him Alia is working hard to complete her all the commitments.

It seems the couple is going to head for a long vacation after a jam-packed schedule. Well, they are surely one such couple in B-town who never fails to give serious couple goals when it comes to balancing both love and work life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has few films in her kitty that are scheduled to release this year, namely Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Second, Ayan Mukerji's most anticipated film Brahmastra co-starring beau Ranbir Kapoor and the last but not least RRR which is also this year's highly anticipated film.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor then even he has few films in his kitty namely Shamshera co-starring Sanjay Dutt. Second, Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt and last but not least Luv Ranjan's untitled rom-com film co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv