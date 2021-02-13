Valentine's Day 2021: If COVID-19 has played a party popper then don't worry here we are with some romantic cult-classic Bollywood films that will evoke your feelings and make you realise the true meaning of love.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! February 14, Valentine's Day is here, and we cant stay calm. Lovebirds are putting their all to make the day special, for their partner by planning a romantic dinner or a movie night, weekend getaway, etc. The day is all about cute romantic gestures and fairytale-like evenings with your beloved. However, with pandemic creating havoc globally, it may not be possible to go out on a romantic dinner date, etc.

So, here we are with amazing solution for you to enjoy the day in the embrace of your lover all day. We have brought to you some romantic cult-classic Bollywood films that will evoke your feelings and make you realise the true meaning of love.

Here have a look at the list:

Amar Prem starring Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. This film is one of its kind where Khanna essays the role of a lonely husband while Tagore plays the role of a prostitute.

Bobby starring Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, this film defines the young age love of all the generations.

Pakeezah starring Raj Kumar and Meena Kumari. In this, an aristocrat man falls in love with a woman after seeing her beautiful feet. "Aapke paon bahot haseen hain inhe zameen pe mat rakhiyega." If you are hopelessly romantic, then this film is for you.

Devdas the epic Jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and created a stir in the entertainment world. The fil was a flamboyant monumental ode to love.

Anupama starring Sharmila Tagore and Dharmendra was one of the epic films of Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Sadma starring Kamal Haasan and Sridevi. In this film actress essays the role of a woman with mental regression. If this film doesn’t make you fall in love with love then nothing will.

Guide starring Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman is the perfect example of love can exist even in the most forbidden place as long as ego doesn't destroy it.

So snuggle down in front of your television and watch these eternal love stories with your valentine on loop on this Valentine's Day.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv