Vaishali Takkar Suicide: A Look At Career Of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actress

TELEVISION Actress Vaishali Takkar's untimely demise left the entertainment industry in shock and her fans and colleagues are mourning her death. The actress died by suicide at her home in Indore. She was a well-known name in the television industry and starred in many hit tv shows. Apart from television, Vaishali was also active on social media.

Vaishali started her career with one of the most successful television shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and was seen in the show from 2015 to 2016. She played the role of Naksh's friend in the show and rose to fame after starring in the show.

After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she was seen in the romantic drama Yeh Hai Aashiqui in 2016. Later, she played the role of Anjali Bharadwaj in the hit television show Sasural Simar Ka and was seen in the show from August 2016 to December 2017. Her negative character in the show helped her gain recognition and she was praised for her performance.

Vaishali then starred in a Sab TV show 'Super Sisters - Chalega Pyar Ka Jaadu' in 2018. From November 2019 to June 2020, she was seen in the show Manmohini 2. She was also seen in the role of Netra in Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara. She last starred in the show Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal.

She was previously engaged to Dr Abhinandan Singh and announced the news in 2021. Later, she announced that she has parted ways with Abhinandan.

On October 16, 2022, Vaishali was found dead in her Indore house. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti ur Rehman told ANI, ”Rahul was Viashali’s neighbour and the suicide note indicates that he used to harass Vaishali, because of which she took such an extreme step. She was about to get married to another man and Rahul troubled her for that. The police are currently investigating the case.”

"Rahul is currently not at his residence and has fled after locking his house. Police are currently locating Rahul, after that he will be questioned,” ACP Rehman added.