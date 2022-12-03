Vadhandhi The Fable of Velonie Review: Slow Pace, Needless Sequences Make This Gripping Story Tiresome

STORY: The Indian Tamil language mystery crime thriller streaming television series premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on Friday. The eight-episode series is gripping and has every factor to keep the audience intact, but the pace makes it seem tiresome. Based on the murder of a young girl actor Mamtha, whose body was found on the sets of her last shoot.

S. J. Suryah, Laila, Nassar, Sanjana, Smruthi Venkat, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran Thangarajan, Vaibhav Murugesan, Vikky Aadithya, and Hareesh Peradi are among the series' main characters. The case involves the murder of a young, attractive girl, which is explained from the Rashomon-like perspectives of a relentlessly obsessed police officer named Vivek (S. J. Suryah), a novelist mesmerized by her grace, and an opportunistic news editor.

The interest in the web series among the viewership begins to grow following the online dissemination of the news of the young actor Mamtha's passing. The dead body is still unrecognizable because it's semi-decomposed, and in the midst of the investigation, the director gets a call. Guess from whom? It's Mamtha, and everyone involved in the probe is undoubtedly surprised by this. The twist is compelling, and after some time, authorities find that the body is of Velonie, a 17-year-old girl from an Anglo-Indian household.

After Sub Inspector Vivek, played by actor SJ Suryah, is given the strange case, the narrative picks up steam. Vivek investigates the situation thoroughly in an effort to uncover the truth regarding the innocent victim's death. The more he digs deep into the case, the more mysteries he discovers, which keeps the audience intact. Although the web series' glacial pacing makes it tedious to watch, its unexpected but surprising twists make it worthwhile.

The show narrows in on a new culprit with each episode, only to mislead the audience; this is a strategy that greatly benefits the show. The programme also illustrates how critical society can be when it comes to advocating for women. Without ever going into a preachy mode, one of the episodes concurrently shifts the focus to how the media serves the interests of viewers by sensationalising news. The eight-episode series focuses on how the influence of politics may drastically alter the tone of an investigation, distorting the truth.

There are too many needless sequences, along with too many suspicions, twists, and suspects. Nassar's twist in particular seems to have been added merely to increase the number of twists; this serves no useful purpose. In a technical sense, Nassar's demeanour had no bearing on the solutions. Both the crime and the information needed for the investigation were not committed by him. Even if he weren't there, the story would still go forward. The rest of the time, the series is not a waste of time.