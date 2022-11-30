  • News
Vadhandhi: The Fable Of Velonie | Release Date, Star Cast, Story, All You Need To Know About Pushkar-Gayathri's Crime Thriller

Vadhandhi: The Fable Of Velonie is created by Andrew Louis and produced by Vikram Vedha's director duo Pushkar-Gayathri.

By Simran Srivastav
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 12:17 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Prime Video India/Twitter

VIKRAM-Vedha duo Pushkar and Gayathri are all set to return with another crime-thriller project 'Vadhandhi: The Fable Of Velonie' and this time, their project will release on OTT. Created by Andrew Louis, Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie | Release Date

Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 2.

Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie | Star Cast

Created by Andrew Louis, the web series stars S. J. Suryah, Laila, Nassar, Sanjana, Smruthi Venkat, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran Thangarajan, Vaibhav Murugesan, Vikky Aadithya and Hareesh Peradi.

Sj Suryah will be seen as a police officer, meanwhile, Laila will play the role of Ruby. Nassar will portray the role of Kl Sebastian, Sanjana as Velonie, Vivek Prasanna as Ramar and Vaibhav Murugesan as Jones.

Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie | Story

Vivek, a diligent cop, takes charge of the investigation of the murder of a beautiful young girl, Velonie. As an unjust and sensational media trial threatens to irrevocably damage Velonie's image, Vivek must wade through a web of half-truths and confusing leads to solve the case.

Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie | Episodes

Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie will have a total of 8 episodes. Each episode will reportedly have a run time of 20 to 30 minutes.

Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie is produced by Pushkar-Gayathri and it is their second collaboration with Prime Video.

Talking about the show, Pushkar-Gayathri said, “This story will not only entertain audiences but will also make them ponder, long after the credits roll. It was wonderful collaborating with writer-director-creator Andrew Louis, with whom we shared a common vision, to create this enthralling crime thriller.”

Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie will premiere in five languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

