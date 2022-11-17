'Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie' OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pushkar-Gayathri’s Tamil Series

‘Vikram Vedha’ duo Pushkar-Gayathri’s Tamil crime thriller series 'Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie' is all set to premiere on OTT platforms. Starring S.J. Suryah, Sanjana and Laila in the leads, the eight-episode series will premiere on digital streaming platforms this week.

Taking to their Twitter account, Pushkar-Gaythri announced the release date of their upcoming series. “Our next production on @PrimeVideoIN #Vadhandhi Created, Written & Directed by our super buddy @andrewxvasanth , starring the inimitable @iam_SJSuryah .This twisted crime thriller will make you binge! Big cheers to our wildly talented cast & crew! DEC2 release! @wallwatcherfilm,” read the tweet by the duo.

Our next production on @PrimeVideoIN #Vadhandhi

Created, Written & Directed by our super buddy @andrewxvasanth, starring the inimitable @iam_SJSuryah .This twisted crime thriller will make you binge! Big cheers to our wildly talented cast & crew! DEC2 release! @wallwatcherfilm pic.twitter.com/cYw6ywEX2N — Pushkar&Gayatri (@PushkarGayatri) November 17, 2022

Notably, ‘Vadhandhi’ marks the second collaboration between Pushkar-Gayatri with Amazon Prime Video after their superhit ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’. The series has been created, written and directed by Andrew Louis.

In a press release, creator duo Pushkar-Gayathri spoke about their aim to capture the audiences’ imagination and question their societal biases. “This story will not only entertain audiences, but will also make them ponder, long after the credits roll. It was wonderful collaborating with writer-director-creator Andrew Louis, with whom we shared a common vision, to create this enthralling crime thriller,” read the statement.

“With a very talented star cast, led by a veteran like S J Suryah and fresh talent like debutante Sanjana, the series will keep viewers deeply entangled till the very end. We are confident that Vadhandhi will captivate audiences, on its worldwide release this December,” the filmmaker duo added in their statement.

Head of India Originals, Prime Video, Aparna Purohit said that following the overwhelming response to ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’, they wanted to strengthen their regional content slate. “This raw, atmospheric and heartbreakingly gorgeous thriller has been skilfully written and directed by Andrew Louis,” she added.

‘Vadhandhi’ will premiere in five languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and will stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 18, 2022.