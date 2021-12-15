New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Newly married Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been receiving congratulatory messages from everywhere, and one among them is megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The 79-year-old actor jotted down a heartwarming post for Vicky’s father, action director Sham Kaushal, as he sent his good wishes on Vicky and Katrina's wedding. Big B took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with sham Kaushal and described him as ‘humble’.

Sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “On set with Action Director Sham Kaushal, Vicky’s father… been working with him for ages... a most humble endearing and loveable human...Vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan.” In the picture, Big B can be seen having a conversation with Sham Kaushal, and the photo appears to be from a film set. Responding to Amitabh Bachchan’s post, Vicky commented, “Sir!” with heart and folded hands emojis. Amitabh Bachchan has worked with Sham Kaushal on several projects.

Have a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with Katrina Kaif on December 09, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple hosted private wedding festivities, which started on December 07. After the wedding, the couple has been releasing photos from the functions on social media. VicKat's wedding festivities included Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi ceremonies.

The duo shared identical posts on their social media handle and wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

The couple flew back to Mumbai on Tuesday. Hand-in-hand, the couple posed for the paparazzi at the airport.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen