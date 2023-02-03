'Vadh' Director Jaspal Singh On His Upcoming Project, 'It's Not A Regular Horror But Different Genre...'

Director Jaspal Singh, who won a lot of praise for his Hindi directorial debut film Vadh is all set for his next horror project. Singh recently spilled the beans about his forthcoming project, stating that the moie is not a regular horror but "a different genre with a great script."

According to ETimes, Jaspal Singh said, "I'm currently working on two script out of which one is majorly a grief horror and quite dark. It's not a regular horror but a different genre with a great script. I'm really looking forward to this project as I personally like this one."

"It's set in 1950s period and I wrote it during covid times. Other one is based on a real life character which I've finished working. So let's see which one goes on floor first," he further noted.

Earlier, the director also revealed about the second insallment of Vadh, whoch starred Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles. Opening up about Vadh 2, he said, "Vadh has an open ending. We had thought of shooting some things in the first part itself. But then we decided against it and gave the film an open ending."

"Now that we have got a good response from critics and audiences, we’re planning to come up with a sequel that would incorporate all those elements — something original, thrilling and more dramatic. We do have a further story to come up with. And the newness would be more edge-of-the-seat narrative and powerful performances. I am kind of excited but let's see what happens," he stated.

Jaspal Singh went on to state, "We had already penned down some thoughts for the sequel which looked promising. Actually, Vadh came into being from a one-line idea and a similar thing is likely to happen with the sequel."