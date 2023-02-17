Vaathi Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Dhanush’s Bilingual Drama Film

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 08:18 AM (IST)
Dhanush-starrer Vaathi/Sir releases in cinemas today. The film also stars Samyuktha in the lead role and has been helmed by Venky Atluri. The movie is a bilingual drama film and has been shot in both Tamil and Telugu languages.
Vaathi revolves around Balamurugan, who is a third-grade junior lecturer at an institute where he stands against the institutes, who provide education to children in exchange for business profits.
If you’re planning to watch Vaathi in theaters today, take a look at what social media has to say about the film:
#SIR / #Vaathi Review:#Dhanush Hold the Film❤️🔥— Kishore (@KishoreNC_) February 17, 2023
Other cast like @iamsamyuktha_ , @thondankani were apt 👍@gvprakash BGM & Music 🎶🔥
Good content social msg for education &An Excellent Movie with Hard Hitting Emotions#SIRMovie #Vaathireview @dhanushkraja
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 pic.twitter.com/c3JxzdKFpO
#Vaathi Review- Very Emotional Film,which may have the potential to take you into the content. #Dhanush as usual will 🔥 us through his Performance. @iamsamyuktha_ Good Character!— FridayBuzz Tamil (@fridaybuzzoffl) February 14, 2023
4.5/5
A Sureshot Blockbuster #VaathiFromFeb17 #CaptainMiller pic.twitter.com/IPUrVVlLQn
In summary, #Vaathi is an excellent film that deserves to be watched for its relevant concept about free education, #Dhanush’s terrific performance, #VenkyAtluri’s direction and screenplay, and #GVPrakash’s astounding score. This film deserves to be a BLOCKBUSTER.#VaathiReview pic.twitter.com/hjUqi5rMGs— Cinemania (@CinemaniaIndia) February 17, 2023
34. #Sir (Telugu) {2/5} 🙄#SirReview #SirMovie #Vaathi #VaathiReview #VaathiFDFS #SirPremiers pic.twitter.com/1LTgpvpMqT— Cinema Madness 24*7 (@CinemaMadness24) February 16, 2023
#SIR— Sullan Suresh (@lonedarkknight) February 16, 2023
Movie ipdi complete ayindhi.
Chaala manchi cinema.
Education system gurunchi chaala important awareness cheydam.
Maa Anna Dhanush career tho oka milestone bomma idhi 🔥🛐#SIRMovie #Vaathireview pic.twitter.com/Q6rQOnjJWM
#SIR / #Vaathi Review:— Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) February 16, 2023
Good 👍#Dhanush as usual impresses 💯
Rest of the cast like #SamyukthaMenon, #Samuthirakani were apt 👍@gvprakash shines with his BGM & Music 😇
Production Values & Writing 👏
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐💫/5#SIRMovieReview #Vaathireview #SIRPremiere #SIRMovie pic.twitter.com/ivcNWSOFvx
#Vaathi / #SIR - BLOCKBUSTER🔥🔥#VaathiVaraar #VaathiFDFS #Vaathireview pic.twitter.com/OqdJbJRt1n— thamee_thammu (@thamee_thammu) February 16, 2023
#SIRMovie / #Vaathi Review:— Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) February 16, 2023
I didn't have much expectations due to the director's previous films,
but I have to tell you#SIR is #VenkyAtluri's best work after Tholi Prema👍
Watch it for the writing, emotions & #Dhanush's sincere act👏#SIRMovieReview #Vaathireview #SIRReview pic.twitter.com/g9YNpGmkwx
#Sir/#Vaathi highly emotional content— Rajababu Anumula (@Rajababu_a) February 16, 2023
Serious debate on Corporate education mafia
Some uncontrolled Heart Touch moments, fun elements
2nd half bit sloppy, Slow Pace
Dhanush Steal the show
Some magic misses in Climax
Overall message oriented film
Rating 3/5#SIRMovie #Vaathireview pic.twitter.com/AVtJ87JOqW
#SIRMoviereview An honest fight against education mafia. Good dose of emotions, comedy. All #Dhanush's one man show.— KLAPBOARD (@klapboardpost) February 16, 2023
And sluggish 2nd half. Climax fails to give required emotional thrill. But #SIRMovie might pull Telugu audiences, have to see how #Vaathi fares. #Vaathireview pic.twitter.com/OGGujlHY1V
Interestingly, Dhanush stuck to his ‘no-interview’ policy for Vaathi. The actor stayed away from any media interactions, while co-star Samyuktha and director Venky Atluri gave interviews for the film.
In a recent interview, Vaathi director Venky Atluri said that he wishes the Dhanush-starrer to create the same magic as Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu at the Telugu box-office. Speaking to Indian Express, the filmmaker also reflected upon why he chose Dhanush for the bilingual drama film.
“Because he is the finest actor in the country right now. I didn’t plan for it, but Dhanush sir just happened for this film, and I am grateful for it. Getting the right actor for the role you have written is important because he can reward all the writing that has gone into it. That way I am very happy he did this film,” Venky Atluri was quoted as saying in his interview.
The filmmaker also revealed whether choosing cross-industry actors has become a new trend. “I think the whole industry is changing. Tamil directors are working in Telugu as well. Kannada directors are in Telugu. Atlee sir is doing a Shah Rukh Khan film, so the industry is kind of becoming one. But Prince, Varisu, and Vaathi happening in a gap of six months is just a coincidence. I had a word with Vamshi sir, and I am happy with the numbers Varisu did, and I am hoping for the same numbers for Vaathi as well,” the Vaathi director said in his interview.