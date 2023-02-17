Vaathi Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Dhanush’s Bilingual Drama Film

Dhanush-starrer Vaathi/Sir releases in cinemas today. The film also stars Samyuktha in the lead role and has been helmed by Venky Atluri. The movie is a bilingual drama film and has been shot in both Tamil and Telugu languages.

Vaathi revolves around Balamurugan, who is a third-grade junior lecturer at an institute where he stands against the institutes, who provide education to children in exchange for business profits.

If you’re planning to watch Vaathi in theaters today, take a look at what social media has to say about the film:

#Vaathi Review- Very Emotional Film,which may have the potential to take you into the content. #Dhanush as usual will 🔥 us through his Performance. @iamsamyuktha_ Good Character!



4.5/5

A Sureshot Blockbuster #VaathiFromFeb17 #CaptainMiller pic.twitter.com/IPUrVVlLQn — FridayBuzz Tamil (@fridaybuzzoffl) February 14, 2023

In summary, #Vaathi is an excellent film that deserves to be watched for its relevant concept about free education, #Dhanush’s terrific performance, #VenkyAtluri’s direction and screenplay, and #GVPrakash’s astounding score. This film deserves to be a BLOCKBUSTER.#VaathiReview pic.twitter.com/hjUqi5rMGs — Cinemania (@CinemaniaIndia) February 17, 2023

#SIR

Movie ipdi complete ayindhi.

Chaala manchi cinema.

Education system gurunchi chaala important awareness cheydam.

Maa Anna Dhanush career tho oka milestone bomma idhi 🔥🛐#SIRMovie #Vaathireview pic.twitter.com/Q6rQOnjJWM — Sullan Suresh (@lonedarkknight) February 16, 2023

#Sir/#Vaathi highly emotional content

Serious debate on Corporate education mafia

Some uncontrolled Heart Touch moments, fun elements

2nd half bit sloppy, Slow Pace

Dhanush Steal the show

Some magic misses in Climax

Overall message oriented film

Rating 3/5#SIRMovie #Vaathireview pic.twitter.com/AVtJ87JOqW — Rajababu Anumula (@Rajababu_a) February 16, 2023

#SIRMoviereview An honest fight against education mafia. Good dose of emotions, comedy. All #Dhanush's one man show.

And sluggish 2nd half. Climax fails to give required emotional thrill. But #SIRMovie might pull Telugu audiences, have to see how #Vaathi fares. #Vaathireview pic.twitter.com/OGGujlHY1V — KLAPBOARD (@klapboardpost) February 16, 2023

Interestingly, Dhanush stuck to his ‘no-interview’ policy for Vaathi. The actor stayed away from any media interactions, while co-star Samyuktha and director Venky Atluri gave interviews for the film.

In a recent interview, Vaathi director Venky Atluri said that he wishes the Dhanush-starrer to create the same magic as Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu at the Telugu box-office. Speaking to Indian Express, the filmmaker also reflected upon why he chose Dhanush for the bilingual drama film.

“Because he is the finest actor in the country right now. I didn’t plan for it, but Dhanush sir just happened for this film, and I am grateful for it. Getting the right actor for the role you have written is important because he can reward all the writing that has gone into it. That way I am very happy he did this film,” Venky Atluri was quoted as saying in his interview.

The filmmaker also revealed whether choosing cross-industry actors has become a new trend. “I think the whole industry is changing. Tamil directors are working in Telugu as well. Kannada directors are in Telugu. Atlee sir is doing a Shah Rukh Khan film, so the industry is kind of becoming one. But Prince, Varisu, and Vaathi happening in a gap of six months is just a coincidence. I had a word with Vamshi sir, and I am happy with the numbers Varisu did, and I am hoping for the same numbers for Vaathi as well,” the Vaathi director said in his interview.