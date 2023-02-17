OPEN IN APP

Vaathi Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Dhanush’s Bilingual Drama Film

Vaathi Twitter Review: Starring Dhanush and Samyuktha in the lead roles, the film has been directed by Venky Atluri and has been simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu languages.

By Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 17 Feb 2023 08:18 AM (IST)
Dhanush-starrer Vaathi/Sir releases in cinemas today. The film also stars Samyuktha in the lead role and has been helmed by Venky Atluri. The movie is a bilingual drama film and has been shot in both Tamil and Telugu languages.

Vaathi revolves around Balamurugan, who is a third-grade junior lecturer at an institute where he stands against the institutes, who provide education to children in exchange for business profits.

If you’re planning to watch Vaathi in theaters today, take a look at what social media has to say about the film:

Interestingly, Dhanush stuck to his ‘no-interview’ policy for Vaathi. The actor stayed away from any media interactions, while co-star Samyuktha and director Venky Atluri gave interviews for the film. 

In a recent interview, Vaathi director Venky Atluri said that he wishes the Dhanush-starrer to create the same magic as Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu at the Telugu box-office. Speaking to Indian Express, the filmmaker also reflected upon why he chose Dhanush for the bilingual drama film.

“Because he is the finest actor in the country right now. I didn’t plan for it, but Dhanush sir just happened for this film, and I am grateful for it. Getting the right actor for the role you have written is important because he can reward all the writing that has gone into it. That way I am very happy he did this film,” Venky Atluri was quoted as saying in his interview.

The filmmaker also revealed whether choosing cross-industry actors has become a new trend. “I think the whole industry is changing. Tamil directors are working in Telugu as well. Kannada directors are in Telugu. Atlee sir is doing a Shah Rukh Khan film, so the industry is kind of becoming one. But Prince, Varisu, and Vaathi happening in a gap of six months is just a coincidence. I had a word with Vamshi sir, and I am happy with the numbers Varisu did, and I am hoping for the same numbers for Vaathi as well,” the Vaathi director said in his interview.

