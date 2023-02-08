Vaathi Trailer Out: Dhanush Turns Against Samuthirakani Over Privatization Of Government Schools

The trailer of the Dhanush-starrer movie Vaathi has finally been released. The movie appears to be about one man's struggle against a system that depends on the privatization of education. Directed by Venky Atluri, Dhanush will be seen playing the role of a maths teacher. The movie will be released in both Telugu and Tamil, respectively on February 17.

Samuthirakani's persona in the trailer begins by discussing how education is a nonprofit organization in India. He predicts that private schools would soon replace government ones. Following this, Dhanush is sent to one of the govt schools as part of the faculty by Samuthirakani, who portrays the chairman of one of the leading educational institutions in the country.

As Samuthirakani wants to replace private schools with government ones, he turns against his idea. The movie will probably see Dhanush and Samuthirakani's face-off.

Earlier, Venky Atluri said in a press interaction that Vaathi is inspired by some of the incidents from his life when he was a student.

"I finished my class in 12th around 1998. That’s when the private schools were really flourishing and were slowly taking over the government schools. It had become a big issue back then and even got the government involved to sort this issue. Some of these events inspired me to make Vaathi," he said.