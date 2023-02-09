Vaathi Star Samyuktha Drops ‘Menon’ Surname, Says ‘I Realized I Shouldn’t Have Had It’; Here’s Why

The much-awaited trailer of south stars Dhanush and Samyuktha’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi was released by the makers on Wednesday. While everyone was busy praising the trailer, netizens were quick to note that Samyuktha dropped her surname ‘Menon’ from her social media accounts.

During a promotional event of her film Vaathi, Samyuktha announced her decision to drop her surname and also revealed the reason behind her move. The actor said that she wants to be known by her first name only, as the word 'Menon' stands for a caste in Kerala.

"This thought occurred to me long back. When we are enrolled in a school, we need a name for official purposes. So, we never think so much back then. I always used to think about why people have this ‘tail’ behind their names. The thought grew on me when I became an actor,” the actor was quoted as saying according to a report in Pinkvilla.

The actor further added, “When I understood the responsibility of an actor, I realised I shouldn’t have the surname. When I want to see equality, humanity and love all around, keeping a surname makes it very contradictory to what I want.”

Samyuktha also said that since her parents are divorced and her mother wished to not retain her father’s surname, she wanted to respect her mother’s feelings and thus will not be using any surname.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Vaathi was received with positive feedback on social media platforms. Helmed by Venky Atluri, the bilingual film is all set to be released in theaters on February 17, 2023. The film was earlier slated to clash at the box-office with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam, but since the Telugu period drama has been postponed, Vaathi will have a bigger release.

Touted to be a coming-of-age action drama film, Vaathi will see Dhanush play the role of a lecturer who will be fighting against the system of privatizing education.