Vaathi: Dhanush's First Look Unveiled, Teaser To Be Released Today | See Here

Dhanush recently impressed the audience with his power-packed performance in 'The Gray Man'. The actor is back with a bilingual film 'Vaathi'. Dhanush's first look from Vaathi has been unveiled and the teaser will be out today at 6 PM. In the poster, Dhanush can be seen writing something and is surrounded by books. The movie is titled 'Sir' in English.

Sharing the posters, the production house Sithara Entertainments wrote on the official Twitter account, "Welcome the versatile @dhanushkraja in & as #Vaathi / #SIR. Presenting to you the #VaathiFirstLook / #SIRFirstLook. Teaser out tomorrow at 6 pm!".

Apart from Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon will star in the lead role. The movie also stars Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadhi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Motta Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi, and Praveena.

Vaathi will be Dhanush's first Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Director Venky Atluri talked about Dhanush's role in the film and said, "Dhanush will be seen as a lecturer in Vaathi/Sir. The film revolves around the education system and is simultaneously being made in Tamil and Telugu. Dhanush’s unflinching support on the sets is indeed unbelievable. GV Prakash’s music and Yuvraj’s cinematography are among the major highlights of the film.”

Meanwhile, Dhanush was last seen in The Gray Man, which is streaming on Netflix. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the movie also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page. Recently, Netflix organised a premiere for The Gray Man in Mumbai, which was also attended by the Russo Brothers. Talking about how he got the role in The Gray Man, Dhanush said t the press conference, "I don’t know how I ended up in this film. The casting agency in India told me that they have a Hollywood project for me. They said it is a big film. So I said okay. I asked which film, what film? They said it is a big film. So I said alright, and it can’t get bigger than this.”