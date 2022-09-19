Vaathi: Dhanush-Starrer To Hit Theatres On December 2; See New Poster Here

DHANUSH has been giving back to back superhit films and has managed the audience with his stellar performance in all the films. He will be seen in Vaathi and he will essay the role of a teacher. The makers took to social media and unveiled the new poster of Vaathi and announced the release date as well. Sharing the new poster, the makers wrote, "Mark the Date. Our #Vaathi / #SIR is getting ready to take classes from 2nd Dec 2022!"

The first poster of Vaathi was dropped in July 2022. Sharing the posters, the production house Sithara Entertainments wrote on the official Twitter account, "Welcome the versatile @dhanushkraja in & as #Vaathi / #SIR. Presenting to you the #VaathiFirstLook / #SIRFirstLook. Teaser out tomorrow at 6 pm!".

The movie also stars Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadhi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Motta Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi, and Praveena. Meanwhile, Samyuktha Menon will star in the lead role in Vaathi.

Vaathi is a bilingual film and will release in Tamil and Telugu. Moreover, Director Venky Atluri talked about Dhanush's role in the film and said, "Dhanush will be seen as a lecturer in Vaathi/Sir. The film revolves around the education system and is simultaneously being made in Tamil and Telugu. Dhanush’s unflinching support on the sets is indeed unbelievable. GV Prakash’s music and Yuvraj’s cinematography are among the major highlights of the film.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush is currently working on his action film 'Captain Miller'. It is a big budgeted pan-India film and will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The official release date is not announced yet. Sundeep Kishan has joined the star cast of Captain Miller. The movie will be a period drama, set in the Madras Presidency of the 1930s and 40s.

Dhanush was last seen in Thiruchitrambalam. He was also seen in Netflix's English film 'The Gray Man', which also starred Chris Evan and Ryan Reynolds. The actor has announced the sequel of The Gray Man as well. He will be seen in Naane Varuven.