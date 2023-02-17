Vaathi Box Office: Dhanush’s Film To Beat Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada On Day 1, Predicted To Collect THIS Much

It’s a big Friday for movie-goers as multiple films are releasing in cinemas and OTT today. Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, which is the Hindi language remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo releases today in theaters and clashes with Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania. South biggies Vaathi will also be hitting the screens today and is a bilingual film, released in Tamil and Telugu.

Kartik Aaryan has had a winning spree at the box-office, with all his last releases being declared a hit. But with Dhanush’s Vaathi also arriving on the same day, trade analysts have predicted the south film to have an upper hand at the box office.

According to reports Vaathi is all set to rake in around Rs 20 crore on Day 1 of its release. The film is directed by Venky Atluri and also stars Samyuktha in the lead role.

Shehzada stars Kartik Aaryan in the titular role, with Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar in supporting roles.

The plot of Vaathi revolves around Balamurugan, who is a third-grade junior lecturer at an institute. He stands against the institutes, who provide education to children in exchange for business profits.

In an interview, Vaathi director Venky Atluri said that he wishes the Dhanush-starrer to create the same magic as Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu at the Telugu box-office. Speaking to Indian Express, the filmmaker also reflected upon why he chose Dhanush for the bilingual drama film.

“Because he is the finest actor in the country right now. I didn’t plan for it, but Dhanush sir just happened for this film, and I am grateful for it. Getting the right actor for the role you have written is important because he can reward all the writing that has gone into it. That way I am very happy he did this film,” Venky Atluri was quoted as saying in his interview.