Vaarasudu Release Date Postponed: Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu Tamil Version To Now Release On THIS Date

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly-anticipated film ‘Varisu’’s Tamil language version, ‘Vaarasudu’ release has been postponed, the makers announced on Monday. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on January 11, 2023 but its release date has now been shifted.

Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Vaarasudu’ was set to have a mega clash at the box-office with Ajith Kumar-starrer film ‘Thunivu’. Both the films were earlier slated for release on January 11, however the makers of the ‘Beast’ star’s next have shifted the release date.

While ‘Varisu’ will be released in theaters on January 11, its Telugu version ‘Vaarasudu’ will now hit the screens on January 14. A new poster featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna with the new release date of the film has been released by the makers.

“#Vaarasudu will arrive in theaters on January14th Celebrate Sankranthi in theaters with your family,” the caption of the post on social media read. Take a look:

‘Varisu’ producer Dil Raju spoke about his decision to postpone the release of ‘Vaarasudu’ and said that other movies releasing on the same day need a huge release in the Telugu-speaking states. Notably, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s ‘Waltair Veerayya’ and Balakrishna’s ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ are two big Tamil releases set to arrive in theaters on the occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranti 2023.

"I have said many times that Varasudu is not in any competition with Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy. Varasudu is a complete family entertainer. I have showed family entertainers in the past for Sankranthi, so with the same thought I wanted to release Varasudu,” the producer of ‘Varisu’ was quoted as saying in a report by Pinkvilla.

The filmmaker added, “But Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi garu need a huge release in Telugu states, so I took this decision positively to release my film later."

‘Varisu’ stars Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shaam in the lead roles, along with Yogi Babu, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.