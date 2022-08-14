Vaani Kapoor Looks Like A Dream In Yellow Thigh-High Slit Gown | See Pics

Vaani Kapoor has made the heads turn at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 with her stunning looks. She has raised the fashion bar and aced each and every look for the IFFM 2022. Last seen in Shamshera, the actress has been quite active on social media and has shared a bunch of pictures from the event as well. Vaani's fans are just love-struck by these gorgeous pictures and can't stop gushing over them.

Sharing the pictures, Vaani just wrote, "Melbourne" in the caption and added a yellow heart emoticon as well.

Vaani looks drop dead gorgeous in a yellow thigh-high slit gown. She kept her make-up look natural and went for a way hair look.

Earlier, she stunned everyone in the black body con dress and looked absolutely beautiful in it.

She also wore a stunning ethnic white co-ord set.

For Shamshera promotions, she aced both western and traditional looks. She wore a stunning black lehenga with a floral print at one event. Sharing the pictures, Vaani wrote, "Steadfast dreams and an unknown path..an unwavering heart for life’s work of art". She kept her hair in a ponytail and kept her make-up look natural.

For Shamshera promotions, Vaani and Ranbir Kapoor did some photoshoots and the duo looked ravishing in those pictures. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Keeping each other company... Balli & Sona". Vaani looked pretty in a red top and shorts. Whereas, Ranbir looked dapper in a white Ganji and black trousers.

Vaani was last seen in 'Shamshera', which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Talking about Vaani's performance in the film, Ranbir said, "I think what she's done in Shamshera is quite outstanding and I am looking forward to how people find her character and her performance. She has a very important role in the film and people will have to wait to see the film to understand how important her role is."

Shamshera is directed by Karan Malhotra. The movie unfortunately did not perform well at the box office.