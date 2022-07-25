Vaani Kapoor Is A Sight To Behold In Black Lehenga | See Pics

Vaani Kapoor has been hitting headlines these days because of the release of her most awaited film 'Shamshera'. The actor made heads turn with her style statement during the promotion of Shamshera. She recently posted some beautiful pictures in a gorgeous lehenga and fans are just lovestruck by these stunning photos.

Sharing the pictures, Vaani wrote, "Steadfast dreams and an unknown path..an unwavering heart for life’s work of art".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

Vaani wore a stunning black lehenga with a floral print. She kept her hair in a ponytail and kept her make-up look natural.

Vaani shared the pictures with her family in which she can be seen wearing the same lehenga. Sharing the pictures, Vaani wrote, "It’s been a while since we all got together .. my strength.. weakness & my happiness".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

Vaani Kapoor has proved that she can slay any outfit whether it's western or traditional. She shared some stunning pictures in a blue-printed suit. She kept her hair in a sleek bun and kept her makeup look natural.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

For Shamshera promotions, Vaani and Ranbir Kapoor did some photoshoots and the duo looked dazzling in those pictures. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Keeping each other company... Balli & Sona". Vaani looked beautiful in a red top and shorts. Whereas, Ranbir looked handsome in a white Ganji and black trousers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Vaani's co-star Ranbir Kapoor praised Vaani's performance in the film. He said, "I think what she's done in Shamshera is quite outstanding and I am looking forward to how people find her character and her performance. She has a very important role in the film and people will have to wait to see the film to understand how important her role is."

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla. The movie was released in theatres on July 22, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.