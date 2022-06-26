Vaani Kapoor Heaps Praise On Ranbir Kapoor, Shares Selfie With ‘One And Only Shamshera’

There has been a lot of anticipation about Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming film 'Shamshera' ever since its announcement. The film was announced four years ago and the trailer of Shamshera is finally here after much delay. The star cast of Shamshera launched their trailer in three cities. Vaani Kapoor took to social media and shared a glimpse of the trailer launch and shared a selfie with her co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Sharing the picture, Vaani wrote, "With the one & only S H A M S H E R A #shamshera 22nd July".

The star cast of Shamshera did a tour in three cities for the trailer launch. Vaani had shared a video in which she can be seen interacting with fans at the time of the trailer launch of Shamshera. Sharing the video, Vaani wrote, "3 cities, one day, all the love and heart-warming 50 million+ views for the trailer in one day! We are humbled and thankful to you all!! See you in cinemas on 22nd July 2022". Ranbir, Vaani and Sanjay Dutt launched their trailer in Mumbai, Vadodara and Indore.

Vaani will play the role of Sona, who is a dancer and Ranbir Kapoor's love interest in the film. She shared her character poster and wrote, "She is relentless and has a heart of gold. She is Sona!".

Vaani posted the trailer on her Instagram page. In the caption, she wrote, "The heroic tale of SHAMSHERA, and his legacy is here.."

Shamshera will hit the theatres on July 22, 2022, and will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, for which she received a lot of praise for her performance.