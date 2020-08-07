New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

Vaani Kapoor has been roped in to play female lead opposite to Ayushamnn Khurrana in Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled film. Last week, Ayushmann Khurrana and Abhishek Kapoor announced a collaboration for their next film. The plot of the film is still unwrapped, however, Ayushmann Khurrana is going to play a cross-sectional athlete for which he is undergoing transformation.

On working with Ayushmann Khurrana Vaani Kapoor said, “Ayushmann is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I'm only thrilled about our first film together to be this beautiful love story,”

According to the reports, several names have been suggested to play opposite to Ayushmann Khurrana but Abhishek Kapoor showed his full faith in Vaani. On roping Vaani as a lead, Abhishek Kapoor told Zee News, “I thought Vaani was fabulous in Befikre. She is beautiful and a very committed actor. I am looking forward to having her and Ayushmann on set. I believe the combo will be electrifying.”

Ayushmann Khurana and Vaani Kapoor are going to pair for the first time. Vaani has been last seen in Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War. Vaani has also been roped in multi-starrer thriller venture Bell Bottom.

After the announcement of the film, Ayushmann expressed his excitement saying, “I’m supremely excited about the physical transformation that I will have to undergo. It will present to me in an all-new avatar. I have never looked like this on-screen. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me but I feel all the pain will be worth it.”

However, Abhishek Kapoor’s yet to be titled film will go on floors from October. Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent film was streamed on the digital platform due to ongoing coronavirus crisis. But the Abhishek Kapoor has assured the theatrical release of Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor film.

