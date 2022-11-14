  • News
Uunchai Weekend Collection: Amitabh Bachchan's Film Sees High Scale Rise On 1st Weekend

Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher starrer Uunchai greatly managed to collect 10.50 Crores, amidst a limited screen release

By Piyali Bhadra
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 10:28 AM IST
Minute Read
Image Credits:@being_sumant/Twitter

Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’, starring a veteran cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher made it to the big screen on 11th November, completing its first-weekend box office collection yesterday. ‘Uunchai’, shares the story of 3 friends taking you on an emotional roller-coaster ride filled with joy, warmth, and love.

According to Bollywood Hungama and movie critic Taran Adarsh, the film received a positive opening mark with Rs 1.81 crore on Friday. As the film hit the screens on Saturday, the Amitabh Bachchan starrer managed to keep a good pace and collected Rs 3.65 crore. The film continues to mint money at the box office, collecting Rs 5.20 crore on Sunday, earning total collection of 10.50 crore.

As the movie was only released on around 500 screens, the film also had to face the box office clash with mega-blockbuster Marvel release ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. Despite the massive buzz and fan following for the Marvel arrival, Bachchan’s film is having a great run till now. Released in November, Katrina Kaif’s starrer horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’, was also not able to make a great impact, whereas Janhvi Kapoor’s latest release, ‘Mili’, faded out of the box office. 

Uunchai addresses the sincere concerns of aged friendship and the determination to stand with each other which are keen to witness and measure. The warmth of Sooraj Barjatya’s film is perfectly captured and portrayed on the screen which will make you cry. 

Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher’s magic can be seen and sensed across the whole film, where the film also stars Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Sarika in focal roles. ‘Uunchai’, marks the 75 years of Rajshree Production, where Sooraj Barjatya’s last on-screen release was ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’.

