Uunchai Twitter Review: Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Sheds Light On Importance Of Friendship | Tweets To Read Before You Watch The Film

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani starrer ‘Uunchai’ showcases a long-standing relationship in Sooraj Barjatya’s latest release.

By Piyali Bhadra
Fri, 11 Nov 2022 10:54 AM IST
Image Credits: @KumarSwayam3/Twitter

Uunchai marks the completion of 75 years of Sooraj Barjatya's production house in the Bollywood industry, where the film also marks his shift from family dramas and focuses on the relationship between three veteran actors. 

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in lead roles, whereas actresses Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Sarika, and Nafisa Ali Sodhi are in supporting roles. The film also features Danny Denzongpa along with the lead star cast in special appearances. 

While Anupam Kher has always remained a pivotal part of Barjatya’s previous projects, it is the first time the trio will be seen together in Sooraj Barjatya’s creation. Uunchai revolves around the story of three friends undertaking a decision to trek to the Everest Base Camp, fulfilling the last wish of their fourth friend. 

A simple journey thus showcases a beautiful relationship of friendship, evoking personal, spiritual, and emotional affection for oneself. The film also portrays the struggles of the three as they battle with their physical limitations, where ultimately they tend to discover the meaning of courage and freedom. 

Several fans and movie critics watched the film and have passed their reviews on social media platforms. Below are the top tweets guiding you to watch this journey of friendship, courage, and love.

The screening of Uunchai was held on 9th November, where the film received positive reviews from the Bollywood stars who hailed the direction of Sooraj Barjatya. The roller coaster ride of all three friends was perfectly achieved by the lead actors, whereas the supporting cast were also appreciated for their efforts and vulnerability towards the characters. 

