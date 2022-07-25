'Uunchai' Staring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher And Boman Irani To Release On THIS Date

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani are all set to star together in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial 'Uunchai'. The movie was announced a while ago, but there was no update about the film. Now, Rajshri Productions has revealed further details about the film and has also announced the star cast and release date.

Announcing the news, Rajshri Films on their official Instagram account wrote, "The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen."

The post further reads, "Starring the diamonds of Indian Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa, Uunchai is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media."

The star cast shared many behind the scene pictures on social media earlier. Anupam Kher shared a selfie with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika. Sharing the picture, Anupam Kher wrote, "May your day feel as good as taking a perfect selfie of the perfect happy moments! Jai Ho!"

Boman Irani had also shared many behind-the-scenes pictures when the star cast was in Nepal to shoot for Uunchai. Sharing a picture with Amitabh Bachchan, he wrote, "Can anyone guess what the awesome Mr. @amitabhbachchan is saying to me? Always sparkling, always insightful and never a dull moment. However, a witty/funny response will be preferred.#Uunchai #boyhoodhero".

Parineeti Chopra will play a pivotal role in the film as well. Sharing her experience of working with Sooraj Barjatya, she wrote, "Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast." She further wrote, "Mr. Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day, and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan . Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher , Boman sir @boman_irani , and Neena mam @neena_gupta . And for the first time with Sarika ma’am and Danny sir. Let this magical journey begin. #Uunchai #SoorajBarjatya".

Uunchai will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.