Uunchai Star Cast Fees: Amitabh Bachchan Was Paid THIS Amount; Here’s How Much The Other Actors Took Home

Sooraj Barjatya’s recently released film ‘Uunchai’ has struck a chord with the audiences. Released on November 11, the film has so far managed to gross Rs 11.86 crore so far.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta, the film centres on four friends in their twilight years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Take a look at how much the starcast of the film was paid for their roles:

Amitabh Bachchan

The megastar, who played the lead role in ‘Uunchai’, returned in the lead role after ‘Brahmastra’. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan was paid a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore for his role in the film.

Parineeti Chopra

The actor starred as Shraddha, a trek guide in ‘Uunchai.’ Reportedly, Parineeti Chopra took home a paycheck of Rs 3.5 crore.

Anupam Kher

Essaying the role of Om Sharma, Anupam Kher charged Rs 1.50 crore for his role in the film.

Boman Irani

The veteran actor reportedly took home a paycheck of Rs 1.25 crore for his portrayal of Javed Siddiqui in the film.

Neena Gupta

The ‘Badhaai Ho’ star has become a fan-favorite after her recent string of films. According to reports, Neena Gupta charged Rs 1.50 crore for her role in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Sarika

One of the timeless beauties of the Indian film industry, Sarika starred in a short but meaningful role in ‘Uunchai’. According to a report in Telly Chakkar, the veteran star took home Rs 75 lakh for her role in the film.

Danny Dengonzpa

Though the actor was given a limited screen time in the film, Danny Dengonzpa reportedly charged Rs 1 crore for his role in the film.

Talking about the opportunity to work with Sooraj Barjatya in ‘Uunchai’, Neena Gupta spoke to PTI and said that she loves the films made by Sooraj Barjatya’s production house. “I felt fortunate that Sooraj ji called me and gave me a role in a very nice script. My only aim was to give my best because I wanted to work with him for many years and now I had that opportunity. I love the films they make.”