Uunchai: Sooraj Barjatya Reveals Why He Said 'No' To Salman Khan To Work On His Directorial

FILMMAKER SOORAJ Barjatya has returned as a director after 7 years with one of the most-anticipated films 'Uunchai'. With the ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher, the audience is excited about the film. At the trailer launch event, Sooraj Barjatya revealed that Salman Khan wanted to do Uunchai, but he refused.

Sooraj Barjatya and Salman's collaboration has always been successful with the films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hai and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Salman Khan's character Prem in Sooraj's films has been a fan favourite as well.

Talking about saying no to Salman to work on Uunchai, Barjatya said, "Like I said, ismein maine sab bandhan tod diye. Ek charm tha Prem rakho toh chal jaye, but ismein sab bandhan tod diye maine. When I told Salman (Khan) that I am making this film, he said, 'Why are you going to hills to make this film?' Then later he said, 'I can do this film' but I said no because I wanted a different cast."

Sooraj Barjatya wanted a different star cast for Uunchai and that's why he said no to Salman Khan.

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Amitabh Bachchan shared the first poster of Uunchai. Sharing the poster, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai." In the poster, the trio can be seen climbing a mountain.

Meanwhile, announcing the release date and star cast of Uunchai, the makers wrote, "The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen. Starring the diamonds of Indian Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa, Uunchai is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media."

Uunchai also stars Salman Khan, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa. The movie will release on November 11, 2022.