Uunchai Screening: Shehnaaz Gill Says ‘Main Bahut Royi’, Asks Everyone To Watch The Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer | Watch

A star-studded screening of Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film ‘Uunchai’ took place in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The event was attended by Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shehnaaz Gill amongst others.

Shehnaaz Gill received a warm welcome from star cast Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The three of them were seen posing at the red carpet for pictures as well. Take a look:

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

After the screening of the film, Shehnaaz Gill was spotted exiting the event. Paparazzi present at the venue quickly asked her about how she liked the film. To this, Shehnaaz said that she cried a lot during the film.

“I cried a lot. I feel everybody should watch the film as it gives a message which is ‘you can turn the impossible into possible,” said Shehnaaz as she walked out of the venue.

Starring Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa in lead roles, ‘Uunchai’ has been directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film follows the journey of three friends who set out on a trek in their Twilight years and how they battle their physical limitations to ultimately achieve freedom.

Talking about his role in the film, Anupam Kher told PTI that ‘Uunchai’ is not a serious film. “People usually say that if you cross 60 you don’t have possibilities. But that is not happening in ‘Uunchai’. It is not a serious film,” said the ‘Saransh’ star.

“It is about three believable people. My faith in this film is based on my own philosophy of life that — its people who decide you have become old. Here, we have the habit of calling uncle ji and aunty ji. When I was working with Robert De Niro, a 19-year-old assistant would call him Bob or Robert. We don’t do this here. Here people are easily tagged. So, this is a different film,” said Anupam Kher in the interview.

“I was so happy because I wanted to tell the world — don’t write us off. I have been saying this for many years and that was the reason why I started working on myself and my body,” the ‘Uunchai’ star added.

‘Uunchai’ will be released in cinemas on November 11, 2022.