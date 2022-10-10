Uunchai Release Date: When And Where To Watch Amitabh Bachchan's Upcoming Film

AMITABH BACHCHAN-starrer 'UUNCHAI' has made the audience excited ever since its announcement because of its unique theme. The movie also stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead role. The makers have unveiled the first look of Amitabh Bachchan from the film and introduced his character as well.

Sharing the new poster, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "This one from @rajshrifilms is special...Meet me as Amit Shrivastava in #Uunchai on 11.11.22 .. This film by #SoorajBarjatya celebrates life and friendship .. Save The Date for @uunchaithemovie."

When And Where To Watch 'Uunchai'

Uunchai will release in theatres on November 11, 2022. The release date of the film was announced in July 2022.

Announcing the release date and star cast, the makers wrote, "The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen. Starring the diamonds of Indian Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa, Uunchai is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media."

Meanwhile, introducing the other star cast, the makers shared the second poster. Sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Proud to bring to you the second poster of our film #Uunchai."

Parineeti Chopra will also star in a pivotal role in Uunchai. Sharing the pictures with director Sooraj Barjatya, she wrote, "Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast."

