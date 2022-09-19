Uunchai Poster: Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher Embark On Adventurous Ride In Mountains

AMITABH BACHCHAN, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani are all set to star together in a unique story about friendship 'Uunchai'. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie will give the theatres on November 11, 2022. The star cast unveiled their first look on social media, in which the trio can be seen sitting together. Sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Proud to bring to you the second poster of our film #Uunchai."

He further added, "Come watch me and my friends @anupampkher and @boman_irani celebrate friendship, adventure and life with your friends and family! A film by #SoorajBarjatya and (Rajshri Films) in association with @mahaveer_jain_films and @boundlessmedia.in, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. Save the Date!"

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Amitabh Bachchan shared the first poster of Uunchai. Sharing the poster, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai." In the poster, the trio can be seen climbing a mountain.

Rajshri Films announced the release date and ensemble star cast of Uunchai. "The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen," the caption reads.

"Starring the diamonds of Indian Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa, Uunchai is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media," the production house wrote announcing the star cast.

Parineeti Chopra will be seen in a pivotal role in Uunchai. Sharing the pictures with director Sooraj Barjatya, she wrote, "Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast."

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Goodbye. Anupam Kher will star in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency.