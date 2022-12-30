Uunchai OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Adventure Drama Film

Sooraj Barjatya donned the hat of director after 8 years with 'Uunchai' and this film holds a special place for him as Rajshri Production is celebrating its 75th year. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead role, Uunchai is all set to release on OTT after its successful theatrical run.

Uunchai OTT Release Date:

According to Deadline, Uunchai will stream on Zee5 from January 6.

“Uunchai is a labour of seven years of passion, hard work and above all, love and after a successful run at the box office, it will now stream on ZEE5 from 6 January, so I appeal to all our fans to start the new year with this film which is a heartfelt ode to friendship,” Sooraj Barjatya said in a statement.

Uunchai revolves around three friends who go on a trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil their friend's last wish. It also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in the pivotal role.

Announcing the film, the Rajshri Production wrote, "The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen. Starring the diamonds of Indian Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa, Uunchai is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media."

The movie was released on limited screens but managed to perform well at the box office. Moreover, Uunchai clashed with two big-budgeted films, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Yashoda, at the box office.

Uunchai also marks Sooraj Barjatya's first collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan. The movie will release on Zee5 on January 6.