Uunchai Movie Review: Sooraj Barjatya's Love Letter To Friendship, Hope And Importance Of Closure

Rating: 3.5/5

Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika

The Story:

Uunchai revolves around three friends who go on a trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil the last wish of their dead friend. The journey becomes more than just a trek as they try to overcome their physical limitations along with their emotional issues.

The Lighthearted first half:

Uunchai starts on an emotional note and we meet three friends going on a trek to the Everest Base Camp, wondering how their journey would be. Then, we see the flashback of the four friends, Amit, Om, Javed and Bhupen, and their undying love for each other as they gather to celebrate a special occasion. Even though the movie shows the demise of Bhupen quite early, its tone remains light-hearted and will make you chuckle many times.

The Heart-wrenching and emotional but long second half:

The film will start hitting you with some heart-wrenching moments as the characters realise how their lives have changed. Each character has their own problem and their own battle to fight. From dealing with their past mistakes and insecurities to finding their inner freedom, every character finds its closure in the end as they go on this embarking journey. The movie might remind you of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara but with an older generation. The film could have been cut by 30 minutes as it feels slightly stretched in the second half.

Music:

The music by Amit Trivedi adds soul to the film with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Ladki Pahadi and Savera will hit you home and will stay with you even after the film is over.

Performances:

Every character aces their role in Uunchai and will make you cry and laugh at the same time. Amitabh Bachchan as Amit Srivastava starts off as a carefree and successful man but has his own hiding from his friends. Boman Irani and Anupam Kher as Om and Javed respectively are an absolute delight to watch on screen and their comic timing is just impeccable. Danny Denzongpa as Bhupen puts forth an impressive performance.

Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra are more than just supporting characters and add much more depth to the storyline and have their own journey. The inner realization of the characters that everything around them has changed including the relationships is beautiful to watch and will make you emotional.

This Sooraj Barjatya film has its own beauty in its simplicity and will definitely put a smile on your face. Apart from the acting and music, the movie will show you the beauty of Delhi, Agra, Nepal, Lucknow and Gorakhpur. The only demerit of this movie is its longer second half but it doesn't overpower the other good things in Uunchai.