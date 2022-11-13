Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 2: Amitabh Bachchan's Film Sees Tremendous Growth Despite Limited Screens

SOORAJ Barjatya returned to direct a film after around 8 years and Uunchai holds a special place for him as Rajshri Production is celebrating its 75th year. The movie also marks Barjatya's first collaboration with Amitab Bachchan and also stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead role. Uunchai was released on limited screen and also clashed with two big-budgeted films, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Yashoda, at the box office. However, the movie is performing well despite its limited screens.

According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, Uunchai saw tremendous growth on Day 2. The movie collected around Rs 1.56 crore on Saturday till 4 pm, which is around 130 per cent growth from Uunchai's Friday box office collections.

#Uunchai solid growth on Day 2… NOTE: Till 4 pm [limited release]



⭐️ Fri/4 pm

PVR ₹ 32 L

Inox ₹ 23 L

Cinepolis ₹ 12 L

Total: ₹ 67 L



⭐️ Sat/4 pm

PVR ₹ 78 L

Inox ₹ 54 L

Cinepolis ₹ 24 L

Total: ₹ 1.56 cr [+132.84%]

Evening/night shows full in advance at most locations. pic.twitter.com/oY0AXrHRFw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2022

According to Box Office India, the movie collected Rs 3.25 crore approximately in two days. Despite the growth, the two-day box office numbers are low and stand at around Rs 3.75-4 crore nett. However, the movie is expected to see even more growth on Sunday.

As per Taran Adarsh, Uunchai collected Rs 1.81 crores on Day 1 at the box office. The movie had only around 483 screens and it had 2 to 4 shows per day as well.

Announcing the film, the Rajshri Production wrote, "The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen. Starring the diamonds of Indian Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa, Uunchai is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media."

Uunchai revolves around three friends who go on a trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil their friend's last wish. The movie also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in the pivotal role.