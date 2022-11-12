Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 1: Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Collects Rs 1.81 Cr Despite Limited Shows

UUNCHAI has been one of the most anticipated films as the movie stars veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead role. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie revolves around three friends who go on a trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil their friend's last wish. The movie clashed with Marvel's Black Panther 2 at the box office.

According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, Uunchai has collected Rs 1.81 crores at the box office. The movie had only around 483 screens and it has 2 to 4 shows per day as well.

⭐️ Limited screens [483]…

⭐️ Limited shows [2 to 4 shows per day at prime properties]…

Yet, #Uunchai finds its share of audience… Decent Day 1… Fares much, much better than most mid-range films with higher screen count + shows… Fri ₹ 1.81 cr. #India biz.

Announcing the star cast, the makers wrote, "The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen. Starring the diamonds of Indian Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa, Uunchai is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media."

Parineeti Chopra, who plays a pivotal role in the film, was thrilled when she announced the film. She wrote, "Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer 'Yashoda' also clashed with Uunchai at the box office.

Uunchai also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in the pivotal role.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Goodbye, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. He is currently working on Project K, along with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Disha Patani.