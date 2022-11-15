‘Uunchai’ Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Sees A Major Drop On Monday

Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher starrer ‘Uunchai’, witnessed a major yet expected drop on Monday, after the makers saw a steady growth on the first weekend opening of the film. The film opened in theaters on November 11 and was released with Marvel’s mega-blockbuster ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’.

The film witnessed a slow pace on an opening day however, even after the release on less than 500 screens across India, the Amitabh Bachchan starrer was successfully able to collect Rs. 10.50 crore after the first-weekend release. The film saw an expected drop on Day 4 where the film collected Rs 1.70 crore making the total domestic box office collection Rs 11.86 crore till now. ‘Uunchai’ occupied 16.58% of Hindi growth on Monday making the run undemanding again.

Needless to say that the Sooraj Barjatya film was able to win the hearts of the audience as the film tells the tale of a heartwarming friendship with the challenges of aging but the determination to achieve freedom. The energetic and vibrant emotions of the characters were well portrayed by the actors showcasing their comfortable companionship in real life as well.

The film marked the completion of 75 years of Sooraj Barjatya’s production ‘Rajshri Production’, where the film also included Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Nafisa Ali Sodhi in the supporting casts.

The film managed to achieve positive advances, but still nothing extraordinary where it opened to a decent trail but was never able to grow beyond a certain expectancy level.