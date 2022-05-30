New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani will be seen together on screen and it will be a treat for all the Bollywood fans. They will star in Rajshri Production's 60th film Uunchai and the production house has officially announced the news. The star cast of the film has been sharing many behind the scenes pictures on their social media accounts, which made the audience even more excited about the film.

Announcing the film, Rajshri Films on their official Instagram account wrote, "We at Rajshri are proud to announce our association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media as fellow producers for our next film – Uunchai. Helmed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Uunchai is our 60th film production. Coming soon! #SoorajBarjatya #MahaveerJain @natashamalpanioswal #MahaveerJainFilms @boundlessmedia.in @uunchaithemovie #Rajshri".

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a funky picture with Boman Irani and Anupam Kher on Instagram.

Anupam Kher had earlier shared a selfiee with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika. To this Parineeti Chopra commented, "Missing you all! Come back soon".

Meanwhile, Boman Irani has also shared many behind the scenes pictures when the star cast was in Nepal to shoot for Uunchai. In one picture, he was seen talking to Amitabh Bachchan. He wrote, "Can anyone guess what the awesome Mr. @amitabhbachchan is saying to me? Always sparkling, always insightful and never a dull moment. However, a witty/funny response will be preferred.#Uunchai #boyhoodhero".

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra will also star in the film. She shared some pictures with Sooraj Barjatya and wrote, "Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast." She further wrote, "Mr. Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day, and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan . Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher , Boman sir @boman_irani , and Neena mam @neena_gupta . And for the first time with Sarika ma’am and Danny sir. Let this magical journey begin. #Uunchai #SoorajBarjatya".

Uunchai will star Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika. The release date of the film is not announced yet.

