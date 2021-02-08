Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: After the news of the tragic incident started doing rounds, Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Dia Mirza, and many others sent out their prayers.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Uttarakhand's Chamoli district witnessed massive floods and landslides on Sunday after a glacier burst took place near Reni village of Chamoli. As soon as the massive flood broke out, the rescue options by ITBP and SDRF teams were carried out and are underway. To be noted, the official team has so far rescued 16 people, and more than 120 people are still missing, and the tragic incident has so far claimed 14 lives. After the news of the tragic incident started doing rounds, Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Dia Mirza, and many others sent out their prayers on social media for the well being of the people affected by this tragic incident.

Taking to Instagram stories, actress Kareena Kapoor penned a note on the photo-sharing platform and wrote, "Sending prayers for the safety and well being of those affected by the terrible tragedy unfolding in #Uttarakhand."

उत्तराखंड हम आपके साथ हैं। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 7, 2021

Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone’s safety 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 7, 2021

Actor Akshay Kumar also wrote, "Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone’s safety”.

Actress Diya Mirza, who is pretty much active on social media about environmental issues, sent out the prayers for the people of Chamoli. She wrote, "Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help. #Uttarakhand."

Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help. #Uttarakhand https://t.co/x6D9X4laSj — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 7, 2021

Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand Praying everyone’s safety there 🙏 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 7, 2021

Sara Ali Khan also wrote on the Instagram stories, "Praying for the safety of the people of Chamoli. Hope those stranded or missing are rescued and brought home safe soon. Strength to them and to the rescue teams to cope with this disturbing tragedy. #Uttarakhand."

According to the videos that were doing rounds on the internet following the glacier burst, it was seen that the homes that were situated near the bank of the river were swept away as the water was flowing down the mountain range.

Alert has been issued in several districts of Uttarakhand including Rishikesh, Haridwar, Srinagar, and many others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also granted an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh and said that it will be given from PMNRF to the kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic incident.

