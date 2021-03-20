Ahead of Ustaad Bismillah Khan's 105th birth anniversary, we are bringing some unknown facts about the Shehnai maestro that you must know:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The shehnai maestro, Ustaad Bismillah Khan was one of the gems of the country. He was known for his impeccable art that still holds an impression on music lovers. He was also awarded India's highest civilian award the Bharat Ratna, in 2001, and with this, he became the third classical musician to receive this highest civilian award after M S Subbalakshmi and Ravi Shankar. He was born on March 21, 1916, and he passed away on August 21, 2006. Ahead of his 105th birth anniversary, we are bringing some unknown facts about the Shehnai maestro that you must know:

1. His real name was Qamaruddin Khan but his grandfather used to call him by the name Bismillah and thus he was known by this name. There is another story of the reason behind his name Bismillah and it is said that when he was born, his grandfather exclaimed Bismillah name and this is the reason why he was called Bismillah.

2. He started taking music training at a young age. He was just 6 years old when he started taking music lessons from his uncle Ali Baidu Vilayatu.

3. Well, not many people know that he had performed all over the world including countries like Iraq, Iran, Japan, USA.

4. It was in the year 1937 that Bismillah Khan performed at the Indian Music Conference in Kolkata. He also worked at Indian Music Conference in Kolkata in 1938.

5. Independence was declared in the year 1947 and after that Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru invited Bismillah Khan to play Shehnai at Red Fort. His music is still played at Republic Day celebrations.

6. There is also a large auditorium in Iran that is named after him, "Talar Mousiqui Ustad Bismillah Khan.”

7. He was felicitated with several awards including Padma Shri in 1961, Padma Bhushan in 1968, Padma Vibhushan in 1980 and Bharat Ratna in 2001.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma