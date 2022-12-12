Ustaad Bhagat Singh FIRST Look Out: Pawan Kalyan Looks Ominous In A Never-Seen-Before Avatar

The first look of south superstar Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming drama film ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ was released by the makers on Sunday. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the film’s production house, Mythri Movie Makers shared a picture of Pawan Kalyan in a menacing avatar.

Alongside the picture of Pawan Kalyan, the production house also announced that the film’s Mahurat puja was also held on Sunday. “#UstaadBhagatSingh Muhurtham Event begins in some time,” the caption read. Take a look at the poster:

Pawan Kalyan looked fierce as he stood alongside a motorbike and held a glass of tea in his hand in the first look of ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’. In a series of tweets, the production house shared pictures and videos from the Mahurat puja of ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’. In a tweet, Myhtri Movie Makers announced that the film’s shoot will begin soon.

“The muhurtam event of #UstaadBhagatSingh was an auspicious one with the bigwigs of the industry attending and wishing the team. Shoot begins soon,” read one tweet.

‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ was previously titled ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’. The film was announced last year and will mark director Harish Shankar’s second collaboration with Pawan Kalyan. The duo previously came on board together for the 2012-blockbuster film ’Gabbar Singh’.

‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their banner Mythri Movie Makers, while the music will be given by Devi Sri Prasad. ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ cinematography will be done by Ayananka Bose, while popular duo Ram-Laxman will be onboard to choreograph the action sequences.

Meanwhile, after taking a break for his political career, Pawan Kalyan made a comeback into films and was last seen in ‘Bheemla Nayak’ and ‘Vakeel Saab’. The actor will next be seen in director Krish’s upcoming film. Titled “Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, the film has already begun shooting and is expected to be released next year.