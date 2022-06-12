New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Famous Tik Tok star Cooper Noriega, was found dead in a parking lot of a mall. The 19-years-old YouTube enjoyed a massive fan following with 1.7 million followers on Tik Tok. The case is under investigation, and the police are yet to identify the cause of his death.

As per Variety reports, just hours before Cooper's death, the social media influencer shared a video of himself lying in bed with the message, "Who else b thinking they gon die young a*?"

As per the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-office, the tik toker was found dead in a Los Angeles mall parking lot on June 9. Further, there was no evidence of violence on the body of the TikTok, and no foul play is suspected.

The tik toker had 1.77 million fans on his profile. Cooper always posted funny skateboarding and fashion videos. Meanwhile, on Instagram, the influencer had 427,000 Instagram followers and called himself a fashion model.

Further, Cooper has also worked with TikTok stars Jxdn and Nessa. Also the tik toker last week arrived on Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Bri Chickenfry's Barstool's BFF's show.

According to Variety, mental health was important to Noriega, according to a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses. Noriega had formed a Discord group on June 5, where he and his followers could share their experiences with mental health. "Come join if you're truly into getting your emotions out, or anything," he stated in a TikTok video. "I developed [the server] because I adore you guys and know how much I struggle with it."

"I want you guys to feel comfortable and not alone," he added

(With ANI inputs)

