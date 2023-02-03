US Journalist Calls Shah Rukh Khan 'India's Tom Cruise', Fans Angered At Comparison | See Reactions

Shah Rukh Khan made a big comeback with Pathaan and the movie's big success has proved why he is called the 'King Of Bollywood'. Recently, the US Journalist called SRK 'India's Tom Cruise' and wrote an article about how Pathaan saved Bollywood. However, this did not sit well with many netizens who were angry at this comparison.

Journalist Scott Mendelson wrote an article for The Wrap titled "India’s Tom Cruise Shah Rukh Khan May Have Just Saved Bollywood With His Blockbuster ‘Pathaan’".

Fans said that Shah Rukh Khan does not need a comparison to any other star and some said that SRK does not need any introduction.

One person wrote, "Correct the headline of your newsletter. Shah Rukh Khan is Shah Rukh Khan, no one ever will be able to come even closer to him. No one is comparable with him."

Another commented, "SRK is SRK! He isn't Indian Tom cruise but rather a national treasure, he is a man beyond his films."

Take a look at SRK fans' reactions:

Tom Cruise is Hollywood's Shah Rukh Khan.. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ffQJLbQelN — Johny Rider 2.0 (@RiderJohnyBaba2) February 3, 2023

White validation is when everything is compared to them. He is SHAH RUKH KHAN thats enough. — Mohona (@extraaaacheese_) February 3, 2023

he isn’t india’s tom cruise. HE IS SHAH RUKH KHAN. the one and only 👑 — navi (@thoughtsofshah) February 3, 2023

Sorry, have to agree with everyone. There is just no comparison. Shah Rukh Khan is Shah Rukh Khan! 💗👑✨ he is known & loved globally, not just India. He is more than an actor. He is an inspiration to fans around the world. ☺️ — Pathaaaaaaan ♡⋆｡°✩ (@HibalovesSRK) February 3, 2023

Talking about Pathaan, the movie has crossed Rs 600 crore mark at the box office in 10 days. It has not just become one of the biggest hits of SRK's career but one of the most successful in Bollywood.

Directed by Sidharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. It is part of YRF Spy Universe, which also includes War, Tiger 3, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial 'Dunki'.In an interview with Deadline, Shah Rukh Khan said that Dunki is a 'story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling.'

"It is a comic film. His films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey for me and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India," he said.

He will also star in Jawan, directed by Atlee and has already completed a schedule of the film. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara.