Urvasivo Rakshasivo OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Allu Sirish’s Telugu Love Story

Urvasivo Rakshasivo OTT Release Date: Allu Sirish and Anu Emmaneul starred in the lead roles in the film. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Allu Sirish’s romantic drama film ‘Urvasivo Rakshasivo’ is all set to premiere on OTT. Starring Allu Sirish, Anu Emmanuel, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles, the film will be debuting on digital streaming platforms this month.

‘Urvasivo Rakshasivo’ will be released on Aha Video, the streaming platform announced on Sunday. “Sri and Sindhuja's chemistry made everyone feel aha.. Are you also ready to watch this breezy romantic comedy entertainer?” read a tweet by their official Twitter handle. Take a look:

‘Urvasivo Rakshasivo’ will be releasing on Aha Video’s OTT platform on December 9, 2022.

Several users took to the comments section of ‘Urvasivo Rakshasivo’ trailer on Youtube to heap praises on Allu Sirish. “i appreciate allu sirish for keeping aside commercial mass movies and sticking to the character for the story..” wrote one user. “hatsoff to allu sirsh for putting story front and his character beneath it..” wrote another.

‘Urvasivo Rakshasivo’ is the official Telugu language remake of the 2018 Tamil language film ‘Pyaar Prema Kaadhal’. Directed by Rakesh Sashi, the film released theatrically on November 4, 2022. The film became a box-office success at the time of its release.

The story of ‘Urvasivo Rakshasivo’ revolves around Allu Sirish’s Sree Kumar, who is a middle-class IT employee and share a close bond with his mother, who has a heart condition. While his parents wish to see him married, Sree Kumar falls in love with Sindhuja, played by Anu Emmanuel.

While Sree Kumar wants to get married to Sindhuja, she wants a Gandharva marriage. How the duo’s destinies intertwined together, forms the rest of the narrative of the film.

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Allu Sirish said, “It’s a love story that is prevalent today for young boys and girls. The movie will highlight millennial relationships and the various challenges faced by couples. I’m extremely excited to bring such a story on aha for a whole new set of audiences to sample it.”