Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Meera Shares Rishab Pant’s Pic, Says ‘Rumor On One Side, May God Bless You Specially’

Urvashi Rautela’s mother Meera Rautela took to her social media account to wish a speedy recovery to cricketer Rishab Pant, after he met with a near-death car accident on New Year’s eve. Meera Rautela posted a picture of Rishab Pant along with a heartfelt caption in Hindi.

Taking to her Instagram account, Urvashi Rautela’s mother wrote her caption in Hindi which loosely translated to, “The rumor of social media on one side 😇 and you are healthy and making Uttarakhand famous on the other side May Siddhabalibaba bless you special 🙏 Y'all pray too #Godblessyou #RishabhPant.” Along with the caption, Urvashi Rautela’s mother also posted a picture of the cricketer.

Several users took to the comments section of Urvashi Rautela’s mom Meera Rautela’s post to react. One user wrote, “Damaad Ji thik ho jaayenge, aap tension mat lo.” “Aap kitna bhi acha socho log to fir bhi aapka mazak banayenge but unko ignor karo good to see your post 👏🙌 aap bahot positive he,” wrote another user in the comment section of the post.

Not just her mother, but Urvashi Rautela too wished Rishab Pant a speedy recovery on social media. On Friday, the actor took to her Instagram account and posted a cryptic message, ‘Praying for you’. Along with the caption, Urvashi posted a picture of herself in a lacey white suit with silver embroidery, silver jewellery and a glimmering tiara-like headgear.

Hours later, Urvashi Rautela took to her Twitter account Urvashi and posted another message. Without mentioning any names, the Bollywood star wrote, “I pray for you & your family’s wellbeing.”

Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a serious accident while traveling on his way from Delhi to Roorkee to meet his mother last week. The cricketer survived with severe burns and had a minor plastic surgery soon after.