Urvashi Rautela Wishes ‘Happy Karwa Chauth’ In Advance, Fans Ask If She Will Observe Fast For Rishabh Pant | See Post

Urvashi Rautela, who has been making headlines for her cryptic messages and posts for cricketer Rishabh Pant, is once again in the news thanks to her latest Instagram post. On Wednesday, Urvashi took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself and wish her fans Karwa Chauth 2022 in advance.

Sharing images of herself in a white top and red skirt, Urvashi posted a cryptic message. “#ElisabettaFranchi May The Moon Light, Flood Your Life With, Happiness & Joy, Peace & Harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth..!! in adv,” read the former beauty queen’s post. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Fans were quick to question whether Urvashi’s post was pointed at Rishabh Pant. One user wrote, “Rishabh pant ke liye Hai Yeh Shayad.” Another wrote, “Urvashi jaisi pyar me pagal larki to Mai bhi deserve karta hoo.”

Several users also pointed out Urvashi’s ‘obsession’ with the cricketer and asked her to stop posting such messages. One user wrote, “Didi apni self respect ki kyu what laga rhi ho,” while another wrote, “Ae bs kr bs kr bhai ko dhyan dene de cricket pr.”

Recently, Urvashi shared a throwback picture of herself where she was dressed in a saree and had worn a mangalsutra and sindoor. The caption of her post read, “Prem mein padi premika ko sindoor se priy kuch nahi hota, sari rasam riwaz ke sath chahiye umar bhar ka sath piya tumse.” The cryptic caption caught the eye of the netizens who wondered whether the caption was another potshot taken at Rishabh Pant.

Reacting to her post, one Instagram user wrote, “Yrr ladki sach me Bhai ke pyar me gir gai,” while another wrote, “She is next rakhi sawant.”

For the unversed, Urvashi and Rishabh indulged in a war of words on social media, with the former claiming that Rishabh had called her many times and waited hours to meet her while she was shooting in Delhi. Rishabh, however denied any such news and posted an Instagram story asking her not to lie. Since then, the duo have not been seeing eye to eye.