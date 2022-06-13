New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was in the headlines a few days ago as she stunned everyone with her Cannes debut. The actress impressed everyone with her stunning outfits and charm. Now she is in the headlines again as a video of the actress from a college fest recently went viral. Urvashi attended a college fest recently and the crowd started shouting Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's name.

The video was shared on a meme page 'High Bro' on Instagram. Sharing the video, it wrote in the caption, "Ye pakka engineering college wale hai". The video was posted a few hours ago.

Some people commented that this video is from Graphic Era University, Dehradun. Urvashi didn't react to the people and kept waving and smiling at the crowd. Urvashi and Rishabh were rumoured to be in a relationship in 2018 and then they split up. Now, Rishabh is dating interior designer Isha Negi and confirmed his relationship by sharing a photo with Isha on Instagram.

The actress attended Cannes Film Festival this year snd it was her debut. On her debut day, she wore a stunning white ruffled gown. Sharing the pictures, Urvashi wrote, "Cannes Film Festival 2022. Dream Debut. Thank you Universe".

She also wore a beautiful black gown with a trail. She wrote, "Cannes Film Festival 2022 Forever Young (Les Amandiers)".

Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab The Great, opposite Sunny Deol. She also featured in many music videos including Yo Yo Honey Singh's Love Dose and Neha Kakkar's Gal Ban Gayi, which became chartbuster songs. She starred in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti and Pagalpanti and Hate Story 4. She will be seen in Dil Hai Gray, Black Rose and The Legend. She will make her Hollywood debut soon with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone.

