Urvashi Rautela Takes A Jibe At Rishabh Pant Again, Says 'I Saved Your Reputation'

Once again, Urvashi Rautela has managed to grab headlines. The Bollywood actor has again taken a jibe against the cricketer Rishab Pant in her latest Instagram post. For the past few weeks, the actress and the cricketer have been involved in indirect banter.

Taking to Instagram, Urvashi shared a video herself where she can be seen wearing a gorgeous purple gown. However, what grabbed the netizen's attention was her caption.

Sharing the post, Urvashi wrote, “I saved your reputation by not telling my side of the story."

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

As soon as the actress shared the post, several fans started speculating whether the actress was referring to Rishabh Pant.

A few days back, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi said revealed that while she was in Delhi for a shoot purpose, Mr. RP waited for a long period of time in the hotel's lobby to meet her.

However, in the entire statement, the actress never mentioned Rishab Pant's name during the entire interview, but fans were quick to speculate that Urvashi's RP was hinting toward Rishab Pant.

"I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se I had a show in New Delhi, toh meri wahaan se Delhi ki flight thi. (I had a show in New Delhi so I had to take a flight from Varanasi). In New Delhi, I was shooting full day, and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready, and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi (I was so tired that I dozed off), and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls," Urvashi was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal.

"So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls, and then I felt so bad. That, someone, was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai," she added.

After Urvashi's interview, Rishab Pant took to his Instagram story and wrote, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. So thirsty for fame and name." He added, “May God bless them" and dropped a hashtag “Mera picha chorho Behen," and “Jhut ki bhi limit hoti hai." However, the cricketer immediately deleted the story.