Actress Urvashi Rautela was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, where a paparazzi asked her about the condition of cricketer Rishabh Pant. It is pertinent to note that Pant met a car accident in the early hours of 30 December as he was driving from Roorkee to New Delhi. He was shifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute.

Urvashi was rumoured to be dating Pant and after their alleged breakup, they used to target each other via cryptic social media posts. When paparazzi spotted her leaving the airport, they asked her about the cricketer's post regarding his recovery. She replied, "Kaunsi Photo?" She the said, "He is an asset to our country." Then a person wishes him good wishes to which Rautela said, "Hamari bhi (Mine as well)."

Urvashi opted for an all-red outfit for the outing. She donned a red-coloured crop top and skinny leggings, which she paired with a crop red jacket. She accessorized her entire look with black shades. Her black sports shoes went well with the entire outfit.

Talking about Rishabh Pant's current health, he is on a recovery mode. The cricketer suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. Taking to his Instagram handle last week, he shared a couple of photos of himself in which he could be seen walking with the the help of an equipment. "One step forward, One step stronger, One step better," he wrote in the caption.