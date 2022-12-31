Urvashi Rautela Says Cannes' Debut Was A 'Breakthrough' For Her As She Recalls Biggest Moments Of 2022

The year 2022 has been quite special for actress Urvashi Rautela as she made her debut at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Recalling the same, Urvashi called it the "biggest and most precious moment" of the year. She also opened up about her plans in 2023 and wihsed for 'peaceful and blessed life' in every way possible.

According to a report in HT, Urvashi Rautela talked about being a part of Cannes' red carpet. She said, "It was a breakthrough for me as I met the whose who of the industry, and walked three red carpets. I was also a part of amFar Cannes Gala, which in itself is a huge thing."

Everything else that I have achieved over and above, is a bonus. Even my family tells me the same thing that I have done more than they could have asked from me," said the actress. Rautela also spoke about her goals and wishes for 2023, stating that she wants good health for her family and friends.

"When it comes to professional goals and aspirations, there is no end. Opening up about her goals, the Hate Story 4 actress stated, "Everyone wants to achieve more and more. We are very greedy as humans in that way. Therefore, it’s essential for us to know what we want from life and feel content and calm on achieving it."

She further added, "We can’t keep running behind things all our life. For 2023, I want to have a peaceful and blessed life in every way possible." She further shared details of her packed schedule in 2023. "I’m doing Inspector Avinash in which I share screen with Randeep Hooda. I also have a significant Hollywood project in pipeline alongside 365 Days actor Michele Morrone."

"Then, there’s William Shakespeare’s bilingual thriller Black Rose, and the Hindi version of the popular film Thiruttu Payale 2, which is based on The Merchant of Venice. Lastly, I also collaborate with Jason Derulo on her upcoming international music song," she went on to state.