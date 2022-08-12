Urvashi Rautela Quips With 'Chhotu Bhaiya' Remark On Rishabh Pant's 'Picha Chhoro Behen' Post

A social media war broke between cricketer Rishabh Pant and actress Urvashi Rautela, a day after Pant's deleted Instagram story took the internet by storm on Thursday.

In a quick response to Rishabh Pant's Instagram post, Urvashi took to social media and wrote, “Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother) should play bat ball…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also added hashtags - RP CHOTU BHAIYYA (young brother) Cougar Hunter and Don't take advantage of a silent girl."

This came a day after Pant posted a story on his Instagram handle and without naming anyone, wrote, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them.”

He also added hashtags--Mera Picha Chhoro Behen (leave me alone sister) and Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai (There's a limit to lies too)." The post, however, was deleted after a while but a screenshot of the same has gone viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Urvashi, in a recent interview recalled the time when she was in Delhi for a shoot. She claimed that someone waited to meet her all night. The actress said, “Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all.”

The two had been making headlines in the past after the Sanam Re actress claimed that she was dating the cricketer. Meanwhile, Pant had blocked Urvashi on social media and had denied her claims.

Talking about Urvashi's work front, the actress was recently seen in the Tamil movie The Legend, in which she acted opposite Saravanan who made his entry into cinema with this movie.